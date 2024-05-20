Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a student who was murdered on a holiday in Amsterdam have spoken about their grief, in a powerful video interview.

Twenty-two-year-old Danny Castledine was on a trip to Amsterdam when he was stabbed 44 times by a ‘random man’, who then dumped his body down some steps. Now, Danny’s family have spoken about the ‘immeasurable’ pain of losing a loved one to knife crime, in a powerful video interview.

Watch Grief - A documentary about knife crime on Shots! TV. Nearly two years have now passed since Danny, from Nottingham, lost his life on 1 June 2022. Danny, a student, had been on his way to a music festival in Belgium with a friend when they decided to stop off in Amsterdam for the day - where he was stabbed to death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison, Paul, and Chloe have taken the time to tell their heartbreaking story in this emotional video, and want to ask anyone who is thinking of carrying a knife to stop and think about the impact it will have.