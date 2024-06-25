Wigan: Learner driver crashes after speeding in dramatic video
Watch the moment a learner driver crashes after speeding along a main road.
Shocking video footage shows the motorist, who is displaying L plates, laughing and joking as he hastily drives along Ormskirk Road in Wigan.
The passenger who is filming the video can repeatedly be heard asking him to slow down moments before he crashes outside Bargain Booze in Pemberton.
It is believed that both the driver and passenger escaped unscathed.
Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for further information on the crash.