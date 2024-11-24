Footage shows Zayn Malik’s tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at the first show of his UK tour last night.

Zayn Malik paid tribute to Liam Payne, his former One Direction bandmate, at the first show of his UK tour last night (November 23).

A tribute message accompanied by a pink heart was displayed at the end of his performance in Leeds. It read: “Love you bro”, along with Payne’s name and the year he was born and died.

Payne died in a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16. He was 31 years old.

Zayn Malik pays tribute to former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at Leeds show. | Instagram / @chanavarromartin

Malik previously rescheduled two performances in Edinburgh, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and also postponed his US tour.

Payne’s funeral was held in Amersham on November 20. His former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Malik attended the service, alongside Payne’s girlfriend and Kate Cassidy and his former partner Cheryl Tweedy - with whom he shares a son.

After Liam’s death, Malik posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

He said: "I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."