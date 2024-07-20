Dramatic moment armed police arrest man in street after he murdered love rival in front of victim’s toddler

By Jessica Martin
Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:19 BST
Watch as Jones is handcuffed by armed police in the street, before officers conduct a search.

Police bodycam video shows the moment armed police arrested a man after he murdered a love rival in the street as the victim's toddler watched in horror.

Maurice Jones fatally stabbed Tsvetomir Genov, known as TG, in Salisbury, Wiltshire on August 22 2023.

Jones, who had recently moved to the area to live with TG's former partner, confronted him about issues relating to the woman and his son. TG, who was walking his son in a pushchair back to his son’s mother’s house, was violently attacked by Jones, sustaining numerous stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, TG sadly died at the scene.

Maurice Jones was arrested after murdering Tsvetomir Genov - known as TG.Maurice Jones was arrested after murdering Tsvetomir Genov - known as TG.
Maurice Jones was arrested after murdering Tsvetomir Genov - known as TG. | Wiltshire Police / SWNS

Jones fled the scene, discarding the knife and his trousers, however, thanks to key witnesses and intelligence from members of the public, he was swiftly arrested and taken to custody.

After being charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, Jones pleaded not guilty to both. During the trial, Jones claimed to have only taken a knife for his own protection and then used it out of fear, claiming to have lost control of himself. This was dismissed by the jury.

Maurice Jones, 25, of Gainsborough Close, Salisbury, was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court on July 18 - with a minimum term of 30 years.

