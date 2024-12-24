This video More videos

Shocking footage shows the moment a pedestrian was thrown 9ft into the air in a hit and run.

CCTV shows a man being thrown 9ft through the air in a crash - before the driver casually gets out of the car and walks away. Mridhul Kombara, 35, was lucky to escape with his life when an out of control white Ford Fiesta swerved onto the pavement and into his path on September 15, 2024.

The dad-of-one was rushed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, West Midlands, where scans revealed he had a hairline fracture on his left ankle, as well as injuries to his hips, shoulder and legs.

A week after the incident, Mridhul flew to Kerala, India, for further treatment including a cast on his leg and physiotherapy - to "avoid NHS waiting lists". The identity of the driver remains unknown and there have been no arrests made in relation to the incident.

Mridhul, who works in IT, from Coventry, West Midlands, said: "I've been left traumatised by it.

"I get scared walking down the street now and I still can't watch the video without getting teary. Someone was looking out for me that day, it's a miracle I wasn't more seriously injured.”

Mridhul was walking to meet friends at a restaurant when the incident took place outside Ranya mini market in Coventry at around 12.15pm. He saw the car speeding towards him and realised just moments before that he was about to be hit.

Mridhul said: "I saw the car coming but I assumed he was going to pull over and park on the side of the road. But the speed wasn't decreasing and the car came straight towards me.

"That's when I jumped to get out the way and was thrown up by the bonnet."

Concerned passers-by rushed to Mridhul's aid and the manager of the mini market called an ambulance. Shockingly, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

"He didn't even apologise," Mridhul said.

While Mridhul has begun to heal physically from his injuries, the mental scars remain.

Mridhul said: "It was really painful, but I feel lucky to be alive. I just want closure now, I want to know who did this, and why."