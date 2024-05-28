Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video recorded by a passenger on board shows clouds of black smoke coming from the plane's wing.

Shocking mobile phone footage shows the moment black smoke billowed from the wing of an Airbus A320 aircraft.

United Airlines flight 2091 was forced to abort take-off after the plane’s engine caught fire on the taxiway. The plane, which had 148 passengers and five crew members on board, was halted at around 2pm on May 27 while emergency services ‘immediately addressed' the issue. The plane, due to fly from O’Hare Airport in Chicago to Seattle, was then towed to the gate and the passengers deplaned, reported NBC Chicago.

No injuries were reported and passengers were offered alternative travel arrangements. All arriving flights at the airport were halted, meaning incoming planes were left circling overhead. All operations quickly resumed.

The incident comes just weeks after the nose of an Airbus A321neo aircraft caught fire moments after it landed at Seattle-Tacoma Airport on May 6.