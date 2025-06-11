He drove through a red light, narrowly missed a cyclist and a lamp post, and “swerved violently towards a row of shops”

A dangerous driver has been disqualified after putting pedestrians and road users at risk during a police pursuit.

Shad Ahmadi, 29, of Kirkstall, Peterborough, was seen driving his silver Vauxhall Insignia on Windsor Crescent in Spalding at 9.20pm on Wednesday 28 May.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “He was asked to pull over by one of our Roads Policing officers; he complied with the request and stopped, but as the officer got out of his car Ahmadi put his foot down and sped off hoping to disappear. “Ahmadi drove dangerously around the streets of Spalding. He exceeded the speed limits, drove through a red light narrowly missing a pedal cyclist as he crossed over into Winsover Road.

A still from the police dash-cam footage as the driver narrowly misses a cyclist.

"The dashcam footage shows him narrowly missing a lamp post as he swerves violently towards a row of shops. He carried on driving; he contravened another red light and a no entry sign, driving the wrong way onto Victoria Street. “Ahmadi eventually pulled into a supermarket car park where he stopped his car and along with his front seat passenger, they both ran from the vehicle. Ahmadi was closely followed by the officer who detained and arrested him.

“A search of the boot of the car found a quantity of cigarettes which are believed to be counterfeit and have been handed to Trading Standards.”

They added: “Ahmadi didn’t comment during his police interview. He did however hold his head in his hands when shown the clear dashcam and body worn video footage which had recorded his very dangerous driving.”

Ahmadi was charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop.

He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday 30 May where he pleaded guilty to the offences charged and received an interim driving ban. He later appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on June 4 where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years and banned from driving for three years. He was also told he must pass an extended test of competence, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.