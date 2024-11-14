Scarlet Tanager: Video shows crowds flocking to cul-de-sac to see rare bird last seen in UK ten years ago

By Jonathan Pritchard, Jessica Martin
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as hundreds of people flocked to a cul-de-sac to see the Scarlet Tanager, which is believed to have blown in from America.

Footage shows the hundreds of twitchers who flocked to a UK cul-de-sac to see an ultra-rare bird that unexpectedly blew in from America.

Around 300 bird watchers crowded into the road in Shelf, where the Scarlet Tanager was first spotted on Monday (November 11) on a washing line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is thought the small yellow and black bird arrived in Britain after being blown off course by strong winds from a hurricane in North America.

The Scarlet Tanager in Shelf.The Scarlet Tanager in Shelf.
The Scarlet Tanager in Shelf. | SWNS

Some of the assembled twitchers had travelled hundreds of miles to see the unusual species, which was last seen on mainland UK back in 2014.

Dave Stone, 75, said he had travelled 280 miles from his home in Exeter to the road in the early hours of Tuesday with three friends.

The retired foundry moulder said: “We left Exeter in Devon at 2am. We got up here at first light. It’s near enough the furthest I’ve travelled [to see a rare species]. I’ll wait until the light goes to see it and then we’ll go back again. I’m retired. Three of us came up in one car”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about his hobby, he said: “I’ve been doing this since 1985. If I get this bird, it will be my 500th. There have been quite a few rare ones. It’s been seen this morning, and it would be a new bird for me”.

Related topics:VideoDevonBirdsAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice