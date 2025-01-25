Weather tracker braved 118mph winds to measure Storm Eowyn
In the video (click to play above), weather trackers battled against Storm Éowyn to officially measure 118mph winds on the Irish coast - the strongest since World War II.
The group called Weather & Radar headed out with kit to capture the record on the coast of County Clare, Ireland, this morning (24).
They confirmed winds of 190 km/h (118 mph) - the strongest since World War II.
Ahead of Friday, forecasters issued a rare “red” weather warning, meaning danger to life across the whole island of Ireland and central and southwest Scotland.
Schools have been closed closed, and trains, ferries and more than 1,000 flights were cancelled in the Republic of Ireland and the UK.
Our channel Shots TV has taken a look at shocking footage which shows extreme weather conditions across the UK.
It includes footballers swimming in waist-high water, a man almost being crushed by falling trees and lightning striking a stadium.
