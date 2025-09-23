13 unusual Nottinghamshire landmarks and attractions that are ideal for exploring on a crisp autumn day 2025

You could spend your entire life in Nottinghamshire and still only scratch the surface of what our amazing county has to offer.
From long-lost railway lines to mysterious rocks with alleged links to the Devil, Nottinghamshire is a county full of surprises, regardless of how long you’ve lived here.
Many such landmarks are ignored by locals in favour of traditional attractions, but autumn is the perfect time to start exploring them.
Like any county with a long-lost past, Nottinghamshire holds layers of stories just waiting to be revealed.
We’ve put together a guide to 13 unusual Nottinghamshire attractions that go beyond the usual shopping centres and cinemas:
1. Hemlock Stone
Standing at 28-feet-high, the Hemlock Stone cuts a dominant figure beside the busy A6002 near Stapleford and has been confusing motorists for decades. How the huge sandstone pillar came to be has caused huge debate over the centuries. In the Middle Ages it was claimed that the Devil threw the stone there from Castleton, Derbyshire, because the church bells annoyed him. Photo: Alan Murray Rust / Geograph
2. Abandoned Colwick Road - next to Daleside Road, Colwick
The now-abandoned Colwick Road used to run from the village of Colwick into Nottingham city centre. Colwick Road was closed in the 1980s and replaced by the busy Daleside Road, but the remains of the former route can still be seen. The original Colwick Road was built on the closed and abandoned Great Northern Railway trackbed that once ran into Nottingham. Photo: Ant Daykin
3. Newark Air Museum - Drove Ln, Winthorpe, Coddington, Newark NG24 2NY
Located at the former RAF Winthorpe airfield, just outside Newark, the museum is just under an hour’s drive from Nottingham. Since opening in 1973 the museum has accumulated more than 90 aircraft, including iconic former RAF jets such as the Avro Vulcan Bomber, Hawker Hunter, and de Havilland Tiger Moth. Around 50 aircraft are housed in two hangars, while others, including the famous Vulcan, are kept outside. Photo: Roland Turner
4. Archway House - Archway Rd, Kings Clipstone, Mansfield NG21 9HF
The suitably-named Archway House was built in 1842 upon the instruction of the Duke of Portland. These days the house is privately owned, but the adjacent footpath is open to the public. Photo: Neil Theasby