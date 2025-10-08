A Christmas Carol ballet comes to Mansfield

Scrooge in Ballet Theatre UK's A Christmas Carol

Ballet Theatre UK’s critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol will visit Mansfield next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences are invited to step into a Victorian winter wonderland and experience Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption, spirit and the joy of Christmas, brought to life through the magic of ballet.

Most Popular

The adaptation transforms Dickens’ classic story into a captivating ballet, featuring sumptuous costumes, innovative choreography by artistic director Christopher Moore, and an evocative score filled with seasonal carols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First staged in 2012, the production has become a firm favourite with audiences across the UK, praised for its theatricality, elegance and emotional impact.

The production follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on his unforgettable journey with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Through dance and storytelling, the heartwarming performance aims to capture the true spirit of the festive season.

Founded in 2008, Ballet Theatre UK is dedicated to bringing classical and contemporary ballet to audiences nationwide. With a reputation for innovative storytelling and accessible productions, the company tours extensively, enchanting audiences with both reimagined classics and original works.

Christopher Moore said: “A Christmas Carol is a story that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. We’re thrilled to bring this production to Mansfield and share the joy, hope and magic of Dickens’ world through ballet.”

It comes to the venue on Tuesday November 11.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.