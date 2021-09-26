All the films - and showtimes - for the week ahead at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The Many Saints of Newark

Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon is a new computer-generated family adventure.

The plot follows an adventurous young girl named Ainbo who, along with her animal spirit guides, sets out to save her jungle paradise in the Amazon from loggers and miners.

Also out this week is the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

For those who loved the TV series, this has been a movie they have been hugely looking forward to.

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family.

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolises, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Playing Tony Soprano is Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who made the role of Tony Soprano so iconic in the TV series.

