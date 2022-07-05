The ‘king of the waltz’ will present his brand new summer concert, Happy Days Are Here Again, against the backdrop of the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht over the weekend of August 27 and 28.

And the show will be screened live in more than 500 cinemas across the UK, including the Arc in Hucknall.

After two years on ice, thanks to Covid, Andre Rieu and his renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom André has been performing for more than 30 years are back with another of their spectacular live shows that have broken cinema box office records in the past.

Just like all the previous ones, Happy Days Are Here Again guarantees to be a magnificent open-air concert featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.

André said: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra.

"I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas.

Andre Rieu's summer concert Happy Days Are Here Again will be screened at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

"I really missed those happy days, so I am excited the wait is finally over.”

With special guests and world-renowned sopranos and tenors, the concert will be hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, who will take you behind-the-scenes for exclusive access and share an exclusive stage-side interview with Andre.