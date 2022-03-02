Batman and iconic Batmobile sweeping into Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, this latest Batman movie is set in his second year of fighting crime and sees him uncover corruption in Gotham City while at the same time battling against the Riddler, who is intent on murdering Gotham City’s elite.

The Penguin and Catwoman are also back for more in this installment.

The Arc is staging another special fans event for the new film and taking centre stage will be the iconic Batmobile used in the 1989 film that starred Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Bassinger.

The iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie will be at Hucknall's Arc Cinema on Friday

This will be the second time an iconic movie car has visited Hucknall in recent months after the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters came to town when that new movie opened last year.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “We hope the car will be there from about 5.30pm onwards on Friday.

“We’re going to charge families £3 to have their photo taken with the car, and hopefully Batman, and also receive a large souvenir poster and a cone of popcorn.

"This money will go towards the cost of the car hire and anything made extra will go to The Hope Lea Project.

"We intend to make no profit whatsoever from charging families for photos with the car.”

The other big event at the cinema this week will be the latest in its series of live operas being screened at the venue.

The latest screening is the Royal Opera’s Rigoletto, live on Thursday, March 10 at 7.15pm.

Film times for the week (Friday, March 4 to Thursday, March 10):

CYRANO (12A): Fri 11:00; Sun 17:15; Mon-Thu 15:00.

DOG (12A): Fri 11:00 13:30; Sat 16:05; Sun 15:55 20:30; Mon-Wed 14:00 20:55; Thu 14:00

ROYAL OPERA: RIGOLETTO 2022 (LIVE): Thu 19:15.

SING 2 (U): Fri 15:45; Sat 10:45 11:15 12:35 13:15; Sun 10:50 12:25 13:15 14:50; Mon-Thu 16:10.

THE BATMAN (15): Fri 00:00 11:00 13:15 15:15 16:45; Sat 10:00 13:25 15:00 15:40 16:50; 19:10 20:20 21:00; Sun 10:00 13:25 15:40 16:50 19:10 20:20; Mon-Thu 14:00 15:50 17:25 19:20 20:00.

THE DUKE (12A): Fri 11:00 13:05; Sat 18:25; Sun 18:15; Mon-Thu 17:40.

UNCHARTED (12A): Fri 14:30 17:00; Sat 13:40 18:30 20:40; Sun 11:00 13:30 19:55

Mon-Wed 18:30 20:50; Thu 20:50.

KIDS CLUB: CONNIE AND THE CAT (U): Sat 10.30; Sun 10:45.