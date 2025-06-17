Beauty and bite await at NewDad show in Sheffield
NewDad’s debut album Madra, released last year, blended beauty and bite in a way that made them one of the biggest new hopes around. Their live performances so far have also left a mark, including a standout set at Glastonbury and groundbreaking shows in China and Japan. Vocalist and guitarist Julie Dawson fondly recalls the magic of 1,600 fans singing along in Shanghai, a testament to the band’s global resonance.
The upcoming new live tour is a celebration of NewDad’s journey so far and a look into their future. Audiences can expect highlights from their debut album Madra, recent EP Safe EP and their upcoming second album, promising a “swaggering new self-confidence” and “a leap in sophistication”.
Adding to the experience, 26-year-old producer Sam Breathwick, aka Shrink, with whom the band collaborated on the Safe EP, will be joining the live line-up, bringing his studio magic to the stage on lead guitar and synths, expanding NewDad’s sound.
The band play at The Foundry on October 19. Visit newdad.live to book.