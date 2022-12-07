Big new film with a Hucknall connection tops the bill at the Arc Cinema

And it has a strong Hucknall connection through its one of its stars, Brooklyn Toulson, whose dad Reece grew up in the town.

The High Street venue is holding a special red carpet and Q&A event tonight, Friday, for the film’s release.

Also out this week is The Silent Twins, a true story about Welsh identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons who only communicated with each other and both spent 11 years held in Broadmoor Hospital.

Brooklyn Toulson, star of Aftersun, with dad Reece at the Arc Cinema's Ghostbuster's event last year

Film times Friday, December 9, to Thursday, December 15 – film times are subject to change:

AFTERSUN (12A): Fri 11:00 14:25 19:30 (Red Carpet Q&A Event); Sat 16:00; Sun 16:10; Mon, Tue & Thu 20:15.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (12A): Fri 14:20; Sat 14:00 20:00; Sun 14:35 19:10; Mon & Wed 15:00 20:05; Tue 15:00 20:10; Thu 15:00 19:55.

CBEEBIES CHRISTMAS PANTO: DICK WHITTINGTON & HIS CAT (U): Sat 11:00 12:15; Sun 12:00 13:15.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 17:40; Sat 20:25; Sun 17:35; Wed 20:10.

HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK (PG): Sat 13:05; Sun 12:35.

SHE SAID (15): Fri 20:15; Sat 17:15; Sun 20:20; Mon, Wed & Thu 17:35; Wed 15:00 17:35.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:00 15:15 16:45; Sat 13:30 15:30 18:00; Sun 9:30 14:20 15:05 17:50; Tue 17:40; Wed 9:30 15:05* 17:35; Thu 9:30 17:25.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Fri 15:50; Sat 11:35 13:05 15:35; Sun 12:00 13:50 16:50; Mon & Wed 17:45.

THE BISHOPS WIFE (75TH ANNIVERSARY) (U): Fri 12:05; Mon 15:40.

THE MUPPETS CHRISTMAS CAROL 30TH ANNIVERSARY (U): Fri 11:00; Sun 11:45*.

THE SILENT TWINS (TBC): Fri 13:20 17:45 20:30; Sat 18:00 20:25; Sun 20:25; Mon 15:05 18:00* 20:40; Tue & Thu 15:05 17:50 20:40; Wed 15:05 20:40.

VIOLENT NIGHT (15): Fri 20:30 18:10 20:35; Sat 18:20 20:45; Sun 18:25 20:50; Mon 15:20 18:15 20:20; Tue 15:25 18:15 20:20; Wed 15:10 18:15 20:20; Thu 15:00 18:15 20:20.

KIDS CLUB: TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: EMILY (15): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory-friendly screening.