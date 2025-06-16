Blockbuster Tina Turner musical heads to Nottingham

The show is set to the soundtrack of her hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High

The hit West End production Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will be visiting the Theatre Royal Nottingham next month as part of its first UK tour.

The show continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for more than six years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim and breaking box office records at the venue. The production is also a global success, with eight productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway.

It tells the story of the 12-time Grammy Award winning queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is a true story of a woman who shattered barriers and defied the bounds of age, gender and race in her rise to stardom.

Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi and Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy will share the role of Tina Turner, alongside David King-Yombo as Ike Turner. Martin Allanson will play record producer Phil Spector, with William Beckerleg as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Rushand Chambers as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Claude East as Tina’s grandmother Gran Georgeanna, Isaac Elder as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Georgia Gillam as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Letitia Hector as Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Kyle Richardson as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Gemma Sutton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam.

Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi joins the UK and Ireland touring company having alternated the role of Tina Turner in the Stuttgart production the show. Her other theatre credits include Moulin Rouge! Das Musical at the Musical Dome, Cologne, Starlight Express at the Starlight Express Theatre, Bochum, Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse, Kiss Me, Kate at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS in France and the USA, The Lion King – Rhythm of the Pridelands and The Lion King, both in Paris, and West Side Story in Orléans. She was awarded the Trophée de la Comédie Musicale for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her performance as Rizzo in Grease. Elle’s television credits include Le Monde de Demain for Netflix and her film credits include Le Temps d'Aimer at Cannes Film Festival.

Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy joins the UK and Ireland touring company having alternated the role of Tina Turner in the original Australian production of the show, playing to audiences in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. Her other theatre credits include UK and international tours of Ghost the Musical, The Color Purple at Curve in Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome, Hairspray at the London Coliseum and the UK tour of The Lion King. David King-Yombo’s West End credits include Moulin Rouge! at Piccadilly Theatre and Oklahoma! at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical runs from Tuesday July 15 to Saturday August 2. It is suitable for ages 14 and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.