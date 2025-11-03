Bodega date for Anglo-French guitar star Laura Cox

By Peter Ormerod
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:35 GMT
Laura Cox captivated millions on YouTube with her guitar skills (photo: Li Roda-Gil)placeholder image
Celebrated guitarist and singer songwriter Laura Cox will embark on a UK tour in May – with a date announced for Nottingham.

In 2008, Laura embarked on her journey as a guitar prodigy on YouTube, where she captivated millions of people with her fiery classic rock covers and blues-infused solos. Her talent and charisma quickly propelled her from viral sensation to a celebrated figure in the rock scene, earning widespread acclaim for her raw, retro-inspired sound.

    The Anglo-French artist quickly became the guitarist and singer with the most views in the French rock music scene thanks to her first two albums Hard Blues Shot (2017) and Burning Bright (2019).

    Laura continued to evolve her sound. Her next album, Head Above Water (2023) received praise for its fusion of classic and modern rock. And with her new album Trouble Coming, she reveals a more introspective, soulful side without losing the edge that made her stand out in the first place.

    Laura Cox plays The Bodega on May 10. Visit www.bodeganottingham.com to book.

