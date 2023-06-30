Headlined this year by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and 80s ska legends Madness, and also featuring Sugababes, The Kooks, Sam Ryder and more, Splendour takes place at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park over the weekend of July 22 and 23.

And it is now less than a month away and the new additions take the bill to more than 100 acts across the weekend playing over the festival’s five stages – Main, Confetti, Courtyard, Comedy and the new kid on the block On The Hill, located in front of the Elizabethan mansion at Wollaton.

There’s everything from comedy, salsa dancing, beatboxing, acapella singing, DJ mash-ups, lip-sync battles and even a musical cult collective among the new additions.

Mr Scruff heads the DJ line-up for Splendour : Photo: Jake Davis

The DJ line up features the inimitable Mr Scruff, a festival veteran and cross-genre selector and ‘king of the mash-ups’ Jaguar Skills.

Joining them are The Beatles Dub Club, showcasing the fab four as never heard before with covers, remixes, and samples with plenty reggae, ska, latin, hip-hop, dub, funk, house, and even drum and bass takes.

Also on the bill are travelling musical cult collective House of Life hosted by the RaveRend and Sheep Soup, made up of alumni of the BAFTA-winning Television Workshop, who previously performed as Mrs Green and The Rizzlas.

Britpop Vs Madchester will feature DJs from Nottingham’s longest running indie nights playing their favourite indie singalong anthems and the DJ line up is completed with Wow That’s What I Call the 80s.

The Beatles Dub Club will be presenting the fab four in a new light

There is a local element to the line-up too with two University of Nottingham a-cappella groups combining to form Double Treble.

Nottingham beatboxer, rapper/MC, poet, and producer Alexander Motormouf is also on the bill, along with latin dancers Salsa Bae.

Over on the Comedy Stage, expect some of the country’s fastest rising stars who have numerous TV appearances between them on shows including Live at the Apollo, Britain’s Got Talent and The Russell Howard Hour.

House of Life are part of the Splendour line-up this year

For beer lovers, the ale tent has curated a wonderful selection of beers from some of the favourite local breweries Castle Rock, Hollow Stone, Navigation, Bang The Elephant and Black Iris, and of course, Splendour ale is back.

In the main arena, Big Drop Brewing Co, Poppy’s Pineapples and the Brooklyn Brewery bar will all be available and all the festival food favourites are also back from wood-fired pizzas, barbecue smoked meats, gourmet burgers, jerk chicken, hog roast, chinese noodles and fish & chips, to Nottingham’s award-winning Memsaab signature wraps, and Leicester’s Mirch Masala Indian street food, as well as coffee, donuts, ice cream, candy floss, fudge and more.

Around the festival, the market stalls will have all the essential festival clobber from sustainable fashion and retro t-shirts to festival glitter, handmade flower crowns and festival garlands, festival jewellery and airbrushed temporary tattoos.

A photobooth is nearby for those wanting to capture their festival looks.

Tickets are priced at £102 (adult weekend), £61 (adult day), £67 (youth weekend) and £41 (youth day) with discounts across all ticket types for city residents.

Head to splendourfestival.com to find out more including the VIP tickets on offer.