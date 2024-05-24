Bumper line-up in store as Notts-based music festival celebrates 10 years

This year's Southwell Music Festival is to take place from August 23 to 26. (Photo credit: Joe Briggs-Price)

​Southwell Music Festival has announced the line-up for its 10th anniversary with the 2024 edition taking place in the town between August 23 and 26.

​The four-day Bank Holiday weekend festival offers a jam-packed programme of music for visitors from right across Nottinghamshire – and beyond – to enjoy.

Audiences can immerse themselves in classical, chamber and choral concerts alongside jazz and folk performances.

There will also be pop-up performances, a musical picnic for families and the free Festival Fringe's return.

At the centre of this year’s programme is a Sunday evening performance of Mozart’s Requiem in the awe-inspiring Southwell Minster. This concert is a collaboration of the festival’s resident professional ensembles, the Festival Sinfonia and the Festival Voices.

The concert will open with the world premiere of a new work by composer Cheryl Frances-Hoad and poet Kate Wakeling. Specially commissioned to mark this anniversary year, With What Sudden Joy features the words of residents and children who were asked to share their personal perspectives on the power of music.

With an established reputation for bringing internationally acclaimed artists to the stage, this year the festival welcomes celebrated tenor Mark Padmore as its artist-in-residence. Mark will perform in several concerts, including as a soloist in Mozart's Requiem and a headline Saturday lunchtime recital of English song.

Also appearing is renowned jazz singer Norma Winstone, who will perform unforgettable tunes and inspiring improvisations on Friday afternoon, plus folk trio Leveret, who will bring their stand-out approach to music-making to the relaxed setting of the Festival Marquee on Sunday.

Norma Winstone is one of the featured artists in this year's festival. (Photo credit: Michael Putland)

On Saturday, music will spill into the streets with free pop-up performances from the New Orleans-style brass ensemble Head Rush. For families, the festival is thrilled to announce the return of the Musical Picnic. Families can grab their picnic blankets and head to the Palace Gardens for performances, crafts, face painting, and ice cream. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “In our 10th anniversary year, our 2024 festival will see Southwell teeming with musicians as we celebrate the universal language of music. This year’s programme promises something for everyone, with music ranging from the medieval to the modern and everything in between. I cannot wait to welcome audiences to join us for a very special musical celebration.”

Tickets go on sale on June 17, priced from just £5. For full programme details visit: https://www.southwellmusicfestival.com/southwell-music-festival-2024-whats-on/