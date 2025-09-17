Celebrate the Sounds of the 60s with Tony Blackburn

'The reaction to these shows has been amazing': Tony Blackburn

Broadcasting legend Tony Blackburn is bringing his Sounds of the 60s live tour to Sheffield and Nottingham next year.

The show, an adaptation of Tony’s longstanding BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s slot which attracts millions of listeners every week, will feature live music and stories from the landmark decade in fashion, music and pop culture.

The setlist will feature fresh medleys from The Rolling Stones and The Walker Brothers, alongside timeless classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Tony said: "The reaction to these shows has been amazing — it’s pure joy seeing audiences singing and dancing along to the greatest decade of music.

"Every night feels like a celebration, not just of the songs, but of the memories they bring back. 2026 is going to be another fantastic year for the tour, and I can’t wait to travel the country with this amazing band, sharing the music I’ve loved my whole life."

Just over 60 years ago in the summer of 1964, Tony started his remarkable broadcasting caeer off the coast of Essex on the airwaves of pirate station Radio Caroline. He then went on to launch and be the very first voice ever heard on BBC Radio 1 in 1967.

Widely regarded as a pioneer of British broadcasting, Tony’s passion for soul music has defined much of his career and helped shape the UK’s music landscape. Over the decades, he has become a beloved figure on radio and television.

His illustrious career has seen him receive 37 industry awards, among them two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio—first awarded in 1989 and again in 2014, making him the only recipient of two lifetime achievement honours. He also received the Sony Award for Best Breakfast Show (Contemporary Music) in 1993 and the Radio Academy’s Music and Media Award in 1997.

In 2002, he won the first-ever series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and in 2012 appeared on Let’s Dance for Sport Relief alongside David Hamilton. In 2014, he was featured on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and began regular segments for The One Show on BBC One.

In 2023, Tony joined the presenting team of BBC Morning Live, continuing to bring his warmth, humour, and musical knowledge to new audiences.

The show comes to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday March 5 and the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Tuesday September 22, 2026.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.