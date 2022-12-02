Christmas classics in Hucknall with some festive treats at the Arc Cinema

David Harbour stars in Violent Night which is new at the Arc Cinema this week

The High Street venue launching a season of Christmas classics on the big screen from this weekend, starting with Home Alone and The Polar Express.

These will be followed the week after by The Muppet Christmas Carol and Home Alone 2.

Advertisement

The following week will be Elf and The Holiday before, on Christmas Eve, all six films will be showing at the venue.

The main new release this is week is Violent Night (15) in which a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family and Santa Claus must save the day.

Most Popular

The cinema also has an exciting treat for youngsters this weekend with the CBeebies Christmas pantomime Dick Whittington & His Cat.

Film times for the week (Friday, December 2 to Thursday, December 8 – film times are subject to change):

Advertisement

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (12A): Fri 11:50 14:05 17:20 20:05; Sat 13:30 16:45 20:00; Sun 14:20 20:20; Mon-Wed 19:50.

CBEEBIES CHRISTMAS PANTO: DICK WHITTINGTON & HIS CAT (U): Sat 11:00 12:15; Sun 11:00 12:15 13:05.

Advertisement

CASABLANCA (80TH ANNIVERSARY) (U): Sat 15:45; Sun 18:10; Tue 15:00.

HOME ALONE (PG): Sat & Sun 13:30.

Advertisement

ROH LIVE: THE NUTCRACKER (LIVE): Thu 19:15.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:00 13:25 15:05 17:35; Sat 13:15 15:30 18:00; Sun 10:30* 13:15 15:45 17:50; Mon 17:25 19:35; Tue 15:00 17:25 19:20; Wed 15:00 17:25 19:20; Thu 15:15 19:35

Advertisement

KIDS CLUB: TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Sat & Sun 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: THE LOST KING (12A): Thu 15:00

Advertisement

THE POLAR EXPRESS (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SHE SAID (15): Fri 11:00 17:50 20:35; Sat 20:30; Sun 17:35 20:40; Mon 15:10 17:40 20:20; Tue 15:05 20:20; Wed 15:10 20:25; Thu 20:10.

Advertisement

SPIRITED (PG): Fri 11:25 20:35; Sat 17:50 20:35; Sun 20:15; Mon 14:45; Tue 17:40; Wed 15:15; Thu 17:30.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Fri 13:20 15:35; Sat 11:00 13:05 15:45; Sun 13:10 15:30; Mon 15:00 17:15; Tue 17:00; Wed 17:20; Thu 16:30 17:20.

Advertisement

THE MENU (15): Wed 18:00*.

VIOLENT NIGHT (15): Fri 15:50 18:10 20:35; Sat 18:10 20:30; Sun 15:45 18:15 20:20; Mon & Tue 15:15 17:55 20:15; Wed 15:00 17:55 20:20; Thu 15:00 17:45 20:15.

Advertisement