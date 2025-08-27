Classical superstar and Eurovision hero perform at wildlife park

Fans enjoying last year's concerts

Russell Watson and Sam Ryder are among the stars performing at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend.

Sam Ryder, who shot to fame after he represented the UK at Eurovision in 2022 with the song Space Man, will take to the stage on Saturday August 30, with The Wanted 2.0 and Aston Merrygold from JLS as the support acts.

Classical superstar Russell Watson will sing on Sunday August 31, marking the opening of his 25th Anniversary Tour.

Watson, who spend a record breaking 52 weeks at number one in both the UK and the USA, will sing pop and operatic-style covers and originals.

Wildlife park chief executive John Minion, said: “We have some extremely talented acts coming to the park.

“This one-of-a-kind live experience is guaranteed to have children and families dancing and creating unforgettable memories.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the park before enjoying the performances.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, on the outskirts of Doncaster, offers visitors a walk-through experience coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including polar bears, black rhinos, giraffes and African painted dogs.

Visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/whats-on/wild-live/ to book.