Comic Colin Hoult lines up hometown gig on latest national stand-up tour
Nottingham Arts Theatre, October 3.
The Notts-born Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominated actor, comedian Colin Hoult (After Life, Avoidance, Derek, Murder in Successville) is to embark on a national tour later this year, as well a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.
This new show sees Colin ditch his trademark characters to perform as himself for the very first time.
The show is simply called Colin and sees him explore his relationship with his father (also named Colin) and son and how more than just a name can be handed down through family.
From gorillas and Ouija boards to Christmas memories, Colin’s journey of self-discovery sees him explore his background, in his own unique way, as he looks back at his working-class roots and the importance of the name Colin: his rather drab birth right, and a handy shorthand for how literal the passing down of family problems can be!
Hoult is a successful character comedian, well known for celebrated ‘has-been actress’ character Anna Mann and has received critical acclaim for his live shows. He is a prolific writer and former winner of the Writers' Guild Award for Comedy.
