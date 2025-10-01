Dinosaurs, pop hits and spellbinding snow - the family shows to look forward to in Nottingham

Pirates Love Underpants (photo: Jonathan Pryke)

There’s family fun galore in store in Nottingham this with an array of shows taking to the stage.

Based on the beloved book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, Pirates Love Underpants comes to the Theatre Royal on Wednesday October 22. Audiences can set sail on a family adventure with a swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure Chest. Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge. Suitable for ages 12 months and upwards, the charming show is filled with music and puppetry.

At the Royal Concert Hall on the same day, Dino Tales - Jurassic Rescue is a family adventure starring Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs to ever roam the stage. There’s a baby Ankylosaurus lost in the forest who needs help, while other characters include Freya the dancing Raptor, Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Scar the Spinosaurus and Bruce the mighty T-Rex.

Described as “the naughtiest, funniest, most revolting science show in the world,” Rude Science heads to the Royal Concert Hall on Thursday October 23. Gastronaut Stefan Gates’ high-tech, highly explosive show is packed with outrageous science stunts. The show transforms complex biology, physics and chemistry into educational hilarity using Stef’s signature stunts and encyclopaedic science knowledge.

Following their record-breaking performance at Wembley Arena in March, the Kidz Bop Kids – Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila – will take the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham stage on Saturday October 25 to perform the biggest bops from their album including Espresso and Hot to Go.

And children can immerse themselves in the whimsical world of Slava’s Snowshow, a spellbinding spectacle where laughter and wonder collide, at the Royal Concert Hall from Wednesday October 29 to Sunday November 2. Witness a show that revives the art of clowning, drawing in those who’ve turned away from the circus tents of old. Slava’s Snowshow promises a “cavalcade of chaos and charm that invites you to leave the everyday behind and indulge in pure, unadulterated delight”.

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.