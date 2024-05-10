Don't miss Embrace at Nottingham's Rock City on their Out Of Nothing tour

Check out Embrace's gig at Nottingham Rock City in November.

Embrace

​Nottingham Rock City, November 20.

British legends Embrace are to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their massive Out Of Nothing album with an 11-date UK tour in November, playing their biggest selling record in full, along with their other greatest hits.

Released in September 2004, Out Of Nothing became the band’s biggest selling album of their career to date, debuting at number one and going on to sell more than 600,000 copies, double platinum, in the UK alone.

The album catapulted the band back to the top of the charts off the back of huge top 10 hit single Gravity, written by Danny McNamara’s friend and Coldplay main man Chris Martin, and the anthemic hit single Ashes.

Produced by legendary producer Youth, Out Of Nothing was the band’s fourth studio album and came three years after Embrace had been dropped by former record label Hut Recordings.

Details: For more go to www.rock-city.co.uk