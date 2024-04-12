Dot To Dot festival is back in May with a feast of musical talent at city venues

The Magic Gang are among the star performers at this year's Dot To Dot Festival.

​The line-up this year includes Mercury-nominated Jockstrap as one of the festival headliners.

Wunderhorse will join them as second stage headliners, returning following a recent trajectory which has seen the band touring with the likes of Fontaines D.C, Pixies, Sam Fender and Foals, while selling out their own headline slots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Magic Gang are also set to join this year’s line-up for their celebratory farewell tour, as they announce they are to separate after more than a decade.

Most Popular

The subject of a meteoric rise over the past 12 months, Antony Szmierek will also be returning to the festival this year following his performances last year.

Being praised by the likes of Billboard, Abby Sage joins the line-up. Having graced the covers of Spotify’s esteemed playlists and performing alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more, her set will be one to catch.

With a reputation for their dynamic live shows, which have included a sold-out headline show at London’s Lafayette late last year and a packed-out recent set at Latitude Festival, Bleach Lab head to Dot To Dot 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having just returned from their sold-out debut album headline tour with dates through Europe, Ireland/UK, and initially championed by BBC 6 Music’s Marc Riley, The Bug Club will perform in Bristol and Nottingham.

Wunderhorse are part of a bumper line-up at Dot To Dot 2024.

Others on the bill include Jianbo, JGRREY, Panic Shack, Pastel, Picture Parlour, Rushy, Anna Erhard, Infinity Song, Aziya, Babymorocco, C Turtle, En Attendant Ana, Florry, and many more.

Venues taking part in the Nottingham leg of Dot To Dot include Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Level, Stealth, Metronome and The Bodega.

Meanwhile, The Future Sound of Nottingham Finalists for 2024 have been revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FSN aims to give Nottingham and Nottinghamshire musicians the opportunity to play the iconic main stage of Rock City as part of the Dot To Dot Festival. After receiving more than 100 entries, the seven artists have been chosen for the FSN final are: Arlo Kit, Kelsey and The Embers, Georgian, Noemi Jazzmine, KAP, Fox Evades and Wilf Spiv.

Abby Sage is not to be missed at this year's Dot To Dot Festival.

All seven finalists will be listened to by multiple music industry professionals, who will score each artist on a variety of factors.

The top scoring finalist will open the Rock City main stage at Dot To Dot on May 26.

For more info on the line-up, and to get tickets, go to www.dottodotfestival.co.uk