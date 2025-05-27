Drama and emotion at Southwell concert

Ben Goldscheider is one of two soloists involved in the concert

Southwell Minster is the venue for the last concert of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s season.

The concert, on Saturday July 5, opens with a piece written in 2022 by Martin Ellerby, the music being an emotive response to the invasion of Ukraine. The work remembers the deaths of nearly four million Ukrainians under Stalin’s rule in the 1930s. Martin grew up in Worksop and has had his music performed in many prestigious venues in Britain, and for state events, royal occasions and overseas tours.

The evening also includes Ethel Smyth's virtuosic double concerto for violin and French horn. It was written in 1928 in a late Romantic style, and the performance will involve soloists Callum Smart and Ben Goldscheider, frequent visitors to Nottinghamshire.

Completing the programme is Walton's 1st Symphony, an intensely dramatic work whose final celebratory movement is a contrast to the grief and pain expressed in the first three movements.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets £20, £16, and £5 for students and children, are available from ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366. They can also be bought from The Cathedral Shop, Southwell, as well as from members of the orchestra and on the door.