'Dynamite' comic brings laughs galore to Nottingham

Stephen K Amos is a regular face on TV screens (photo: Matt Stronge)

An evening of “unashamedly feel-good entertainment” awaits when Stephen K Amos performs in Nottingham this autumn.

Promising “no filter, no limits” and saying that “the gloves are off,” Stephen has charmed audiences all over the world with his honest material and crowd interactions. He regularly tours the UK and he has just finished performing his last show Oxymoron to sold out audiences in Australia, Europe and the US.

Recently, Stephen won the hearts of many when he starred in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Australia and currently he can be seen playing the role of Conductor in Tim Burton’s new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. His sitcom What Does The K Stand For has just named one of the 27 best radio shows of all time in the i paper.

Also a gifted actor, Amos has impressed critics with his recent stage performances as Alfred P Doolittle in the London Coliseum’s production of My Fair Lady and Benny in My Night With Reg - for which he was nominated Best Supporting Performer at the What’s On Stage Awards.

A regular face on TV screens, he has appeared on shows including QI, Pilgrimage: The Road To Rome and Live at the Apollo.

The Times called him “a joy to behold”, the Guardian hailed him as “dynamite” and the Evening Standard described the show as “unashamedly feel-good entertainment”.

The show comes to the Old Cold Store on Wednesday October 8. Visit stephenkamos.com to book.