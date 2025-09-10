Ed & co bring big laughs to Retford

Ed Byrne is known for his distinctive brand of observational comedy (photo: Roslyn Gaunt)

Top comic talent is heading to Retford next month for a night of laughter.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Stand-up comedy promoter Chuckl has put together a bill mixing big names and fresh faces.

Most Popular

Headliner Ed Byrne will be familiar to millions owing to multiple high-profile television appearances. Known for his distinctive brand of observational comedy, he’s been seen on Mock The Week, the Graham Norton Show, QI, Live At The Apollo, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, Dara & Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Comic Relief Bake Off and countless more shows. The Sunday Times called him “comedy’s holy grail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the bill are Terry Alderton, Felicity Ward and Russell Hicks. Terry Alderton performs all over the globe, picking up awards along the way. He has raised laughs in Australia, New Zealand, India and much closer to home, including on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow. He is also recognisable to fans as character Terry Spraggan in EastEnders and Charlie Mead in London’s Burning. Eddie Izzard hailed his “fantastic comedy mind”.

An acclaimed Aussie comic now based in London, Felicity Ward brings high-energy storytelling and razor-sharp wit to every stage. She stars as Hannah Howard in The Office Australia, the franchise’s first female lead, and has wowed audiences on Live at the Apollo and in her Live at the BBC stand-up special. A fearless voice on mental health, Felicity blends raw honesty with sharp punchlines.

A TikTok sensation, Russell Hicks is provocative, anarchic, and unfiltered. His razor-sharp wit, quickfire crowd work and rebellious energy make every performance unique.

The show takes place at the Majestic Theatre on Friday October 24. Visit majesticretford.org to book.