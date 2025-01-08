Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Viva Las Vegas to G.I. Blues, here’s how you can watch Elvis Presley’s theatrical outings on his 90th birthday 👑

Today marks what would have been the 90th birthday of Elvis Presley.

Away from his musical achievements, the King was also a mainstay in cinemas during his lifetime.

But what was Elvis’ most successful film, and where can you stream the majority of his filmography?

Though the King may be dead, today many fans of pop culture icon Elvis Presley are celebrating what would have been his 90th birthday.

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi on January 8 1935, many who have watched one of the plethora of Elvis documentaries and biopics (including the Oscar-nominated Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann, now streaming on Netflix) will be at least somewhat versed on his musical output.

It’s kind of hard to avoid, in all honesty.

But what of his cinematic outings? It wasn’t just music that Elvis conquered in his lifetime, with a total of 31 films featuring the King, with the majority of his films released during the ‘60s - 27 in total, according to our counting, throughout the decade.

On what would have been the 90th birthday of the King, here's Elvis Presley's most successful film, and where you can stream the majority of his 31 pictures,. | Getty Images/Elvis Presley Official Website

With his films helping cement Presley from an incredibly successful singer to one of the world’s biggest pop culture icons, even after his death, this week might be as good a time as ever to finally check out some of his filmography.

But what was Elvis’ most successful film to date and can you stream most of his films online or through digital services like Netflix or Prime Video?

What was Elvis Presley’s first movie role?

That would be 1956’s Love Me Tender, featuring Elvis alongside Richard Egan and Debra Paget. It would be the only film that Elvis did not receive top billing for, despite the film being named after his song of the same name.

The film grossed $540,000 in its first week of release, claiming the No. 2 at the box office and earning back the money it cost the studio to produce it. It was beaten to the top spot by James Dean’s film, Giant.

What is the most successful film that Elvis Presley starred in?

Taking in $9.4 million at the box office upon its release, 1964’s Viva Las Vegas still stands as the most successful Elvis Presley film released in theatres, which adjusted for inflation works out to around $91.2 in 2025.

Directed by George Sidney, the film stars Elvis as a race car driver who must participate in a Las Vegas talent show to pay for his car’s new engine, with a supporting cast including Ann-Margret, Cesare Danova, William Demarest, and Teri Garr.

The film remains one of Elvis’ most critically acclaimed works, with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 87%, based on 30 reviews, with the critics consensus regarding the film as “a naughty and rockin' mild delight.”

Where can I watch Elvis Presley’s filmography online or on TV?

According to Just Watch, the following Elvis titles are available to stream or buy online from today for your Elvis birthday viewing pleasure.

Those wanting more Elvis Presley in their life might be interested to attend the immersive Elvis Evolution experience, set to take place in London from May 2025. For more information or for tickets, visit the official Elvis Evolution website today