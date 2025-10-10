Enjoy a night of songs and stories with British soul queen Beverley Knight

Beverley Knight will bring her renowned voice and remarkable stories to Nottingham next year.

The ‘ Queen of British soul’ will perform her biggest hits as well as favourites from musical theatre and cherished songs which have inspired her throughout life, alongside her live band. Knight said: “I’m excited to get back on the road but with a different kind of show folk are used to with me. It’s me taking you on a journey through my life on both music and theatre stages, using my memories and of course my songs. I’m stripping back my sound so the audience can lean in a little closer and really hear my soul.”

Her outstanding live performances have gained her a legion of famous fans over the years from David Bowie to Stevie Wonder, and she has collaborated on stage and on record with the likes of Prince, Jamiroquai, Andrea Bocelli, Take That and Marvin Gaye. Wolverhampton-born Knight has also forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Already a much revered ‘leading lady’ of West End musicals, she’s been nominated for Best Female Lead Actor in her first professional play at the Black British Theatre Awards for Marie & Rosetta, in which she plays the trailblazing ‘Godmother of Rock’n’Roll’ Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Her portrayal of Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic won Knight her first Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2023. Other starring roles include in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Memphis The Musical, Grizabella in Cats at the request of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the formidable manager of soul group The Drifters in The Drifters Girl, which was Olivier-nominated for Best New Musical, with Knight nominated for Best Actress. Knight has had several Top 10 albums, including the platinum selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight and sold over a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums. She was made an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards, been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards three times, Best Actress at the Olivier Awards twice, and Best Album at the Mercury Music Prize.