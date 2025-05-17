Eurovision 2025: Who are Sweden’s KAJ, what is Bara Bada Batsu about and what are the lyrics to the song?
- Sweden look to break a Eurovision record this evening as they vie for their eighth crown - the most in Eurovision history.
- With the popularity of this year’s entry, that might be an eventuality.
- But who are KAJ and what is their song Bara Bada Batsu about?
They have the pressure of breaking a record at the Eurovision Song Contest weighing heavily on them – but that's not the only reason they might be feeling the heat.
That might be more to do with the sauna they're singing about…
Sweden's KAJ qualified for this year’s competition after successfully navigating the first semi-final earlier this week – a week that saw many of my predictions, including Australia and Ireland, fail to advance – and they've been touted as the early favourites heading into this evening's grand final.
The group is also the most-streamed entry on YouTube and Spotify, according to a recent analysis of the most lucrative songs in the 2025 contest. Given Sweden's history of success, KAJ could be the act to finally break the tie with Ireland for the most Eurovision wins.
But how did a song about a sauna become so popular, and who are KAJ in the first place?
Ahead of this evening’s glitzy conclusion to Eurovision season 2025, let's explore who KAJ are, what Bara Bada Bastu is about, and its lyrics, so you can sing along later tonight
Who are KAJ?
KAJ are a Swedish-speaking Finnish music and comedy group originating from Vörå in Ostrobothnia, Finland. The trio, formed in 2009, consist of Kevin Holmström, Axel Åhman, and Jakob Norrgård, their first name initials forming the band's moniker.
Their musical style is notably diverse, encompassing genres such as pop (including K/J-Pop and Latin influences), rock, rap, opera, disco, and schlager, often characterized by their incorporation of humor and satire.
They also have a satirical rockabilly alter ego, Vörjeans, which parodies raggare subcultures. KAJ boasts a substantial catalog, having published lyrics for over 100 songs.
Their journey to Eurovision began when Karin Gunnarsson, the Melodifestivalen producer, contacted them in 2024 after discovering the comedy group. Despite having recently released an album, KAJ wrote a new song to compete in Melodifestivalen 2025, Sweden's national selection process for Eurovision.
They qualified directly to the final and ultimately won with 164 points, securing their place as Sweden's entry in Basel. Notably, their participation marks the first Swedish-language song sent by Sweden to Eurovision since 1998.
Following their Melodifestivalen win, Bara bada bastu achieved significant global success, even topping Spotify's global viral 50 chart.
Before their Eurovision performance in the first semi-final on May 13, 2025, there was speculation about potential lyric changes due to contest rules regarding expletives. However, KAJ performed the song unaltered and successfully qualified for the grand final.
What is Bara Bada Batsu about?
The lyrical content of Bara Bada Bastu centers around the Finnish tradition of sauna bathing. Performed primarily in the Vörå dialect of Finland Swedish, the song also incorporates some Finnish words, including the expletive ‘perkele.’
While seemingly a straightforward ode to sauna culture, the lyrics are infused with a comedic and self-aware tone.
The group KAJ, despite being Finnish (with a Swedish co-writer), aimed to humorously present aspects of Finnish culture, potentially through the lens of Swedish perceptions. The exaggerated version of the song sent to their Swedish collaborator suggests a deliberate leaning into stereotypes for comedic effect.
The mention of Finnish singer Arja Saijonmaa further grounds the song in Finnish cultural references, albeit with a playful twist.
Ultimately, the ‘hook’ of the song is the familiar and culturally significant image of the sauna as a vehicle for light-hearted cultural commentary and catchy, unconventional fun.
What’s the English translation to the lyrics to Bara Bada Batsu?
According to Genius, the translated lyrics to Sweden’s entry at Eurovision 2025 are as follows:
Well then
The clock strikes, now is the time
All worries will soon disappear
The best cure for body and soul
Four wood-panelled walls
(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) This firewood of ours heats just as well
(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) As tango with Arja Saijonmaa
One, two, three, sauna
We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today
Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then
Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around
Oh, sauna bathing, yeah
We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and let go of all stress today
Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then
Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around
Oh, sauna bathing, yeah
Sauna
Sauna (Yeah, exactly)
Pour water and get more steam now
Tick-tick-tock, how long can you hold out?
Ninety degrees, we're almost there
Damn, it's getting hot in here
(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) The sweat's dripping, yeah, yeah
(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) One, two, three, sauna
We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today
Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then
Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around
Oh, sauna bathing, yeah
Sauna
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a sauna
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a sauna (Do not cover)
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a sauna
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a sauna
We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today
Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then
Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around
Oh, sauna bathing, yeah (Sauna)
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a sauna
Just having a sauna, just having a sauna
Just having, just having, just having a ѕauna
Sauna
