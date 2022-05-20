Everything is sci-fi action adventure at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

The big new movie out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week is Everything Everywhere All At Once (15).

Friday, 20th May 2022, 6:00 am

Michelle Yeoh stars in this sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes and discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of them all.

Also showing tonight (Friday) only is A-Ha: The Movie (12A).

Take On Me – with its iconic video – is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium and when it topped the Billboard charts in the USA, A-Ha’s dream of making it big came true.

Almost 35 years after their breakthrough, A-Ha still create magic on stage and tour the world – but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage, only meeting when on stage.

The film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 20 to Thursday May 26):

A-HA: THE MOVIE (12A)

Fri 20:00.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A)

Fri, Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:45, 20:20; Sat 12:10, 14:50, 15:45, 18:25, 20:20; Sun 12:00, 14:45, 17:25, 20:25; Wed & Thurs 17:40, 20:20.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG)

Fri 15:00, 17:35; Sat 12:00, 14:40, 17:30; Sun 13:10, 15:45, 18:10, 20:25; Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:35, 20:00; Wed & Thurs 14:50, 17:25.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (15)

Fri 15:15, 17:10, 20:10; Sat 14:35, 17:30, 20:10; Sun 12:00, 17:30, 20:10; Mon & Tue 15:15, 17:10, 20:10; Wed 14:50; Thu 14:50, 17:00, 20:25.

FIRESTARTER (TBC)

Fri, Mon & Tue 15:00, 18:10, 20:30; Sat 21:00; Sun 16:05, 18:20, 20:45; Wed & Thu 14:50.

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR (DONIZETTI)

Sat 17:55

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG)

Sat 12:00, 13:10; Sun 11:00, 13:35, 14:50.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A)

Wed 14:50, 16:55, 17:40, 19:45, 20:30; Thu 14:50, 17:40, 19:45, 20:30.

KIDS’ CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U)

Sat & Sun 11:00.

To book tickets, visit www.ArcCinema.co.uk

