Everything is sci-fi action adventure at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

Michelle Yeoh stars in this sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes and discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of them all.

Also showing tonight (Friday) only is A-Ha: The Movie (12A).

Take On Me – with its iconic video – is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium and when it topped the Billboard charts in the USA, A-Ha’s dream of making it big came true.

Everything Everywhere All At Once opens at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Almost 35 years after their breakthrough, A-Ha still create magic on stage and tour the world – but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage, only meeting when on stage.

The film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 20 to Thursday May 26):

A-HA: THE MOVIE (12A)

Fri 20:00.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A)

Fri, Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:45, 20:20; Sat 12:10, 14:50, 15:45, 18:25, 20:20; Sun 12:00, 14:45, 17:25, 20:25; Wed & Thurs 17:40, 20:20.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG)

Fri 15:00, 17:35; Sat 12:00, 14:40, 17:30; Sun 13:10, 15:45, 18:10, 20:25; Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:35, 20:00; Wed & Thurs 14:50, 17:25.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (15)

Fri 15:15, 17:10, 20:10; Sat 14:35, 17:30, 20:10; Sun 12:00, 17:30, 20:10; Mon & Tue 15:15, 17:10, 20:10; Wed 14:50; Thu 14:50, 17:00, 20:25.

FIRESTARTER (TBC)

Fri, Mon & Tue 15:00, 18:10, 20:30; Sat 21:00; Sun 16:05, 18:20, 20:45; Wed & Thu 14:50.

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR (DONIZETTI)

Sat 17:55

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG)

Sat 12:00, 13:10; Sun 11:00, 13:35, 14:50.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A)

Wed 14:50, 16:55, 17:40, 19:45, 20:30; Thu 14:50, 17:40, 19:45, 20:30.

KIDS’ CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U)

Sat & Sun 11:00.