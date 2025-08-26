Experience euphoric melancholia at its finest with Doves in Sheffield

The band's hits include Black And White Town, Pounding and There Goes The Fear

Renowned British band Doves have announced a show in Sheffield as they prepare to release a Best Of album.

Titled So, Here We Are, the record will not only feature the band’s era-defining, radio and dancefloor-friendly classics such as Black And White Town, Pounding and There Goes The Fear, but also the previously unheard Spirit Of Your Friend.

Covering every stage of the band’s career as creators of expansive, euphoric melancholia, the record’s running order includes their earliest singles, Cedar Room and Caught By The River, lifted from their first Mercury Award-nominated album, Lost Souls, released in 2000. Spooling through 25 years of music, more recent tracks are drawn from their 2020 number one album The Universal Want, such as radio favourite Prisoners, alongside Carousels and Broken Eyes.

Renegade and Cold Dreaming, taken from this February’s sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely, and 2025’s Record Store Day special, Lean Into The Wind, all shine further light on Doves’ resurgence following their 2018 return from an almost decade-long hiatus.

Jimi Goodwin, a co-founder of the band and singer on many of the band’s hits, says: “A ‘best of’ can be a difficult thing to pull off but it was surprisingly easy once we got thinking. It’s by no means complete but, then how could it be? It’s been revelatory and somehow cathartic, revising what we’ve achieved together. I mean, wow! Did we really write this stuff?”

The album is released on Friday November 14, digitally and on double vinyl and CD.

Doves play the Octagon on Thursday December 18. Visit www.dovesofficial.com to book.