Experience Northern Soul in full effect in Sheffield

The passion and power of Northern Soul will meet the majesty of orchestral music in a hit show heading to Sheffield.

The Northern Soul Orchestrated tour promises to transport audiences back in time capturing the spirit of a movement. It’s a celebration of raw, rare American soul music that first obsessed young people across the north and the Midlands in the 1960s and ‘70s, inspiring an all-night dance culture. Curated by Stuart and conducted by Joe, the orchestra will perform new arrangements, by Fiona Brice, of some of the most famous Northern Soul anthems along with performances from a host of guest vocalists. Stuart Maconie said: “The Northern Soul Orchestrated shows have been nothing short of triumphant. Passionate, powerful, ecstatic music that we thought we would only ever hear again on treasured vinyl brought to life by extraordinary musicians and singers and celebrated by the people of the cities and towns that were the crucibles of this joyous scene. I guarantee you the night of your life.” Matthew Swann, director of the BBC Concert Orchestra, said: “Northern Soul Orchestrated is always a highlight for the BBC Concert Orchestra. It’s always a joy taking this incredible music around the UK to the audiences who formed the scene first time round across the Midlands and the north, and those who continue to be drawn to it.” Visit www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk to book.