Extra date added to see Girls Aloud's visit to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Are you going to see the performances by Girls Aloud this summer at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena?

​An extra date in Nottingham has been added due to exceptional demand and you can now see them at the city centre venue on June 12 and 13.

It will be Girls Aloud’s first visit to the city since 2013.

The hugely anticipated shows will feature all of the band's historic pop hits including No.1 songs Sound Of The Underground, The Promise and I'll Stand By You, alongside cast-iron classics such as Love Machine, Call The Shots, Biology, Something New and The Show.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola will use the tour to celebrate their beloved bandmate Sarah, who died from breast cancer in 2021 aged just 39.

You can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com for more on ticket availability.

