Fat Dog, The Royston Club & SNAYX lead the charge at Stockton’s Gathering Sounds Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the record-shattering success of 2023’s Gathering Sounds Festival, Teesside’s premier music event is back with a vengeance for 2024—bigger, bolder, and utterly unmissable.

This Saturday, 28 September, sees Stockton-on-Tees transform into a pulsing hub of live music across multiple venues, showcasing a 40-strong lineup that’s ready to blow last year out of the water.

Previously announced headliners include The Royston Club (pictured), Fat Dog, Wings of Desire, and more, ensuring that every corner of Stockton will be buzzing with the future of music. Whether it’s indie rock, dance-punk, or the avant-garde sounds of the Factory Records era, Gathering Sounds Festival 2024 is your chance to witness the next big thing before they explode onto the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With each stage expertly curated by a top North East promoter, prepare to be electrified by the most exhilarating talent the UK has to offer. This year, with two new stages—Famous Last Words and This Feeling—the festival is expanding its reach, bringing fans even more explosive performances from the hottest up-and-coming bands.

Fat Dog.

Leading the charge on the Famous Last Words stage at the Georgian Theatre is the unstoppable alt-rock trio, SNAYX. Known for their ferocious bass riffs and adrenaline-pumping, in-your-face vocals, SNAYX has rapidly become a force to be reckoned with, having shared stages with international heavyweights like D-Boy, Kid Kapichi, and Nova Twins. Their high-octane live shows are a visceral experience that leaves the crowd roaring for more.

Joining them are About Bunny, Komparrison, Erotic Secrets of Pompeii, Wingz of the Monkey, and Ocean Floor Still—an all-star lineup guaranteed to shake the venue to its core.

Meanwhile, over on the This Feeling stage, the meteoric rise of The Crooks is set to continue. This powerhouse indie band from Chesterfield brings a sound that’s as anthemic as it is unforgettable. With recent singles like “Silhouette Sunshine” and “She Walks Alone” racking up tens of thousands of streams and their videos blowing up on social media, The Crooks are poised to dominate 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by a stellar supporting cast including The Sheratons, The Cavs, CRUZ, Dylan Robert, P∆VÉ, Strange Dimensions, and Hannah Robinson, this stage will be a battleground for the next generation of rock royalty.

Royston Club.

“This year’s Gathering Sounds Festival is a celebration of the best homegrown talent the UK has to offer,” says festival organiser Jimmy Beck. “With new stages and more acts than ever before, we’re giving these rising stars a platform to shine. Stockton-on-Tees is the place to be for anyone who’s serious about music.”

Previously announced headliners include The Royston Club (pictured), Fat Dog, Wings of Desire, and more, ensuring that every corner of Stockton will be buzzing with the future of music. Whether it’s indie rock, dance-punk, or the avant-garde sounds of the Factory Records era, Gathering Sounds Festival 2024 is your chance to witness the next big thing before they explode onto the global stage.

This festival has quickly become a cornerstone event for the North East, drawing music lovers from across the country. So, if you’re ready for a day packed with unforgettable performances, surrounded by the energy and excitement of a town that lives and breathes music, Gathering Sounds Festival is the place to be.

Tickets are flying—don’t get left behind. Secure yours now for what is undeniably the must-attend event of the year.