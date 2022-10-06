Find the king at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week

Starring Steve Coogan and Sally Hawkins, the film tells the story of intrepid amateur historian, Philippa Langley and her unrelenting research into her belief that the remains of Richard III were buried beneath a car park in Leicester.

Another king at the High Street venue is The Woman King (15), a historical epic starring Oscar winner Viola Davis that was inspired by true events that took place in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Also new this week is Amsterdam (15) with Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie as two WWI veterans and a nurse who stumble upon one of the most sinister and outrageous plots in American history.

Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan star in The Lost King

Most Popular

Finally, for young cinema fans, there is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (PG) with a young boy in New York who discovers a singing saltwater crocodile, living in the attic of his new home.

Film times for the week (Friday, October 7 to Thursday, October 13).

AMSTERDAM (15): Sat & Sun 15:05 17:45 20:15; Mon & Tue 15:00 17:45 19:55; Wed 15:00 17:30 20:20; Thu 15:00 17:45 20:15.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 10:30.

DON’T WORRY DARLING (15): Sat & Sun 12:45.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Sat & Sun 10:30 12:35 15:40 17:50.

MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (PG): Fri 15:15 17:30 20:30; Sat & Sun 12:50 18:05 20:30; Mon 15:20 20:30; Tue 15:20 17:50 20:30; Wed 15:00 17:45; Thu 14:40 17:45.

ROYAL OPERA: AIDA (LIVE): Wed 18:45.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: SING-A-LONG (PG): Thu 19:30.

THE LOST KING (12A): Fri 15:10 17:40 20:15; Sat & Sun 15:20 17:40 20:00; Mon & Tue 15:15 17:35 20:20; Wed 15:15 20:20; Thu 17:10 20:30.

THE WOMAN KING (15): Fri 15:00 17:30 19:50; Sat & Sun 12:55 15:00 20:20; Mon & Tue 15:00 17:35 20:10; Wed 15:30 17:35 20:15; Thu 14:45 17:30 20:15.

KIDS CLUB: MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: THE DUKE (12A): Thu 15:00.