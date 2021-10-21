Focus to wow fans at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Focus are to play at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 4.

A legendary rock band still fronted by founder member Thijs Van Leer, Focus offer fans a unique brand of progressive rock.Focus started themselves at the start of the '70s and soon became the most successful and appreciated of all the Dutch pop-rock exports.Best known for their hits Hocus Pocus, House of The King and Sylvia, as well as critically acclaimed albums Moving Waves, Focus 3 and Hamburger Concerto, the iconic Dutch music masters are back with their tenth album, which is guaranteed to please their legions of fans across the area.After a comeback in the early 2000s, which resulted in the well-received albums Focus 8 and Focus 9, the band regrouped with a fantastic new line-up. Along with Thijs van Leer on vocals, flute and keyboards, back is famed Focus drummer Pierre van der Linden, who joined on second album Moving Waves.

Advance tickets are available from The Rescue Rooms on 0844 871 8819.

