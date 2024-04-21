Check out a performance from Good Habits at the Squire in May.

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, May 23.

Good Habits are an award-winning UK folk duo forged on the other side of the globe and their appearance is eagerly awaited by their army of fans in the area.

Featuring Bonnie Schwarz on cello and vocals, and Pete Shaw on accordion, Good Habits mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness.

After a pandemic spent happily stranded in New Zealand, they have arrived back in the UK to spread their joyous music throughout Europe.

Since returning home, they have toured relentlessly around the UK and Europe performing at festivals including Cambridge Folk Festival and Shrewsbury Folk Festival whilst developing a loyal fanbase, and receiving plays on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Details: For more on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.thesquirepac.co.uk

