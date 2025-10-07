Folk-rock legend to headline Southwell festival

Richard Thompson has been called “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix”

The first headliner has been announced for next year’s Gate To Southwell Festival – and he’s a genuine legend of folk-rock.

Richard Thompson will perform on the first night of the festival alongside his wife, the singer-songwriter Zara Phillips.

A founding member of Fairport Convention back in 1967, Richard’s 60 year career has established his reputation as an international star and one of Britain’s greatest songwriters and guitarists. The Los Angeles Times described him as “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix”.

Festival director Mike Kirrage said: “Richard is so fondly remembered for his days with Fairport Convention, he’s regarded as one of the top artists of his generation, a consummate musician and charismatic performer whose solo shows are legendary.”

Thompson’s extraordinary early talent was showcased on the five classic Fairport Convention albums (including Unhalfbricking and Liege & Lief) between 1968 and 1970, his guitar combining with Sandy Denny’s vocals on tracks such as Autopsy, Meet On The Ledge and the Joni Mitchell cover I Don’t Know Where I Stand.

Moving on from Fairport, he formed a successful duo with his first wife Linda, most famously on I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight. He also guested on Nick Drake’s albums, John Martyn’s Solid Air and Sandy Denny’s solo releases such as Sandy and The North Star Grassman & The Ravens. He’s collaborated with everyone from Robert Plant to Nanci Griffith, The Blind Boys of Alabama to Los Lobos, Loudon Wainwright III to Rufus Wainwright and Joan Baez to Suzanne Vega.

Richard has released more than 30 studio albums himself, including three Grammy-nominated releases, Rumour & Sigh (1991), You? Me? Us? (1996) and Dream Attic (2010). Many of his songs have become folk classics, almost standards, such as 1952 Vincent Black Lightning, Dad’s Gonna Kill Me, Dimming Of The Day, Persuasion’ and the much-covered Beeswing.

Zara Phillips is a singer-songwriter, actor, writer and activist. She first made her name as a harmony singer in the 1980s alongside Bob Geldof, Matt Bianco, David Essex and Nick Kamen, and recently released a solo album titled Meditation And KitKats. Richard and Zara will perform on Thursday July 2 before heading back across the Atlantic for US tour dates.

Gate To Southwell Festival 2026 takes place at Kirklington Lakes just outside Southwell from Thursday July 2 to Sunday July 5.

Visit https://www.gtsf.uk to book and for more information.