From Clumber Park to Nottingham Castle: Heritage festival lands in Nottinghamshire

Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

From Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17, Heritage Open Days, the UK’s largest festival of culture and history comes to

Nottinghamshire, giving people the chance to visit some of the region’s most important venues all for free.

Every year hundreds of organisations open their doors to visitors to celebrate history, heritage, culture and community, giving people the chance

to see hidden places and try new experiences, all without costing a penny.

This year’s Heritage Open Days Festival 2023 will see beloved and well known venues across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire invite the public

to experience their rich history and cultural offering.

Visitors can experience castles, cathedrals, museums, learning centres and more across the extended week.

Visit Nottinghamshire’s business development manager, Annette Thornley, commented: “Nottinghamshire is one of the UK’s most historic and

culturally rich counties.

“Visitors can experience 1,000 years of history at Nottingham Castle, explore the picturesque Dukeries and discover literary greats like Byron and Lawrence.

“With so much history and culture here in the region, there are loads of venues across the city and county who are taking part in this year’s Heritage Open Days festival.

“We’re calling on visitors and local people alike to get out there and discover something new.

“Not only are there lots of amazing experiences out there waiting to be discovered, but all of these venues are opening their doors for free.”

With big household names, as well as smaller gems waiting to be discovered, the region’s official tourism board Visit Nottinghamshire is encouraging people to go out and discover more as part of Heritage Open Days 2023.

For more information about Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s open days, visit visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/heritage-open-days-2023-p454721

The first free heritage event is on Friday, September 8 at Clumber Park, Worksop. Visitors are invited to experience a range of special behind the scenes tours throughout the day, guided walks where they can learn of our future plans or history and a range of activities.