The weekly podcast will ‘drop’ every Friday and contain movie news, trivia, reviews and comedy.

It will be hosted by cinema manager Mark Gallagher and include both regular and guest contributors, including staff members Nick Archer and Zanda Sey.

The big move news for the coming week, along with tickets for the cinema’s James Bond events now being on sale, is that next Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 and 23, the Arc will have previews of highly anticipated Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

Arc Cinema

For those who loved the TV series, this has been a movie they have been hugely looking forward to.

Directed by Alan Taylor and starring Michael Gandolfini and Alessandro Nivola, the film tells the story of the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano.

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

What makes the film extra special is that playing young Tony Soprano is Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini who made the role of Tony Soprano so iconic in the TV series.

Show times (from Friday, September 17, to Thursday, September 23):

CANDYMAN (15)

Fri 21:05; Sat 21:20, Sun 21:20; Mon 20:35, Tues 20:35.

FREE GUY (12A)

Fri 13:25, 18:45; Sat 13:25, 18:45; Sun 13:25, 18:45; Mon 17:35; Tues 17:35.

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A)

Fri 16:10; Sat 13:35, 16:25; Sun 13:35, 16:25; Mon 15:00; Tues 15:00; Weds 15:00; Thurs 15:00.

MALIGNANT (18)

Fri 18:25, 20:45; Sat 18:30, 20:50; Sun 18:30, 20:50; Mon 17:55, 20:15; Tues 17:55, 20:15; Weds 17:55, 20:15; Thurs 17:55, 20:15.

PAW PATROL (U)

Fri 13:10, 15:45; Sat 11:00 (Kids Club), 13:05; Sun 11:00 (Kids Club), 13:05; Mon 15:00; Tues 15:00, Weds 15:0; Thurs 15:00.

RESPECT (12A)

Fri 13:20, 15:00, 17:35, 20:25; Sat 14:55, 18:10, 20:30; Sun 14:55, 18:10, 20:30; Mon 15:00, 16:50, 19:45; Tues 15:00, 16:50, 19:45; Weds 15:00, 16:50, 19:45; Thurs 15:00, 16:50, 19:45.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (12A)

Fri 13:05, 15:45, 17:50, 20:30; Sat 11:05, 13:45, 15:25, 17:45, 21:00; Sun 11:05, 13:45, 15:25, 17:45, 21:00; Mon 15:15, 17:50, 19:55, Tues 15:15, 17:50, 19:55, Weds 15:15, 17:50, 19:55; Thurs 15:15, 17:50, 19:55.

SPACE JAM:A NEW LEGACY (U)

Sat 11:05, 13:00; Sun 11:05,13:00.

THE CROODS 2: A NEW AGE (U)

Sat 11:05; Sun 11:05.

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (TBC)