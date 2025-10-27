Get a taste of Antmusic with Adam Ant in Nottingham
Celebrated for hits like Stand and Deliver, Goody Two Shoes, Dog Eat Dog and Antmusic, Adam Ant will take theatregoer on a journey through his illustrious catalogue, performing chart-topping classics and fan favourites. A pioneer of the post-punk era, his career spans more than four decades with over 22 hit singles and multiple acclaimed albums. His dynamic stage presence and eclectic sound have cemented his status as one of Britain’s most beloved performers, earning him a Brit Award, Q Icon Award and two Ivor Novello Awards, among other accolades.
Adam Ant plays the Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday November 12. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.