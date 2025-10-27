Get a taste of Antmusic with Adam Ant in Nottingham

He brought fun, style and tunes aplenty to the 1980s – and now Adam Ant is heading to Nottingham to celebrate his colourful career.

Celebrated for hits like Stand and Deliver, Goody Two Shoes, Dog Eat Dog and Antmusic, Adam Ant will take theatregoer on a journey through his illustrious catalogue, performing chart-topping classics and fan favourites. A pioneer of the post-punk era, his career spans more than four decades with over 22 hit singles and multiple acclaimed albums. His dynamic stage presence and eclectic sound have cemented his status as one of Britain’s most beloved performers, earning him a Brit Award, Q Icon Award and two Ivor Novello Awards, among other accolades.