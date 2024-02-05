Get your tickets for Nottingham Motorpoint Arena date by Simply Red in 2025

Simply Red will bring their 40th anniversary tour to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2025. (Photo by Dean Chalkley)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ​October 1, 2025.

Get ready to celebrate the legacy of one of the UK’s most treasured bands. Iconic soul and pop band Simply Red will mark their forthcoming 40th anniversary with a UK & Ireland arena tour for 2025.

"Simply Red are turning 40! We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour,” said Mick Hucknall.

“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."Few bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red.

With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK number one albums, 1.8 billion streams across streaming platforms worldwide, and more than one million YouTube subscribers, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful bands.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.nottinghammotorpointarena.com