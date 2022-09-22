Harry Styles stars in the big new movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week

A psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, the film sees Styles and Pugh play Jack and Alice Chambers, a young, happy couple in the 1950s, living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, which has been created and paid for by the mysterious company for which Jack works.

However, as time passes, curiosity about the nature of her husband's work on the secret ‘victory project’ begins to consume Alice.

Cracks then begin to form in their utopian life as her investigation into the project raises tensions within the community as she begins to worry that Jack’s glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling

Also showing this week, on Tuesday, September 27, is the latest from the High Street venue’s live opera events with Puccini’s masterpiece Madama Butterfly live from the Royal Opera House in London.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 23 to Thursday, September 29):

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 11:15.

DON’T WORRY DARLING (15): Fri & Mon 14:55 17:30 19:15 20:05; Sat & Sun 13:40 15:10 16:20 17:45 19:00 20:20; Tue 15:05 17:45 19:05; Wed & Thu 15:15 17:15 20:05.

FALL (15): Fri 15:35; Sat & Sun 18:00; Mon 15:20; Tue 15:40; Wed 18:00 20:15; Thu 19:50.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Sat & Sun 11:50 13:55.

ROYAL OPERA HOUSE - MADAMA BUTTERFLY (LIVE): Tue 19:15.

SEE HOW THEY RUN (12A): Fri 14:50 18:10 20:25; Sat & Sun 15:45 16:00 20:35; Mon 14:50 17:50 20:10; Tue 15:40 20:30; Wed 15:45 18:00 20:30; Thu 15:05 17:35 20:30.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Fri 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:05; Mon & Tue 17:00; Wed 15:55; Thu 17:20.

TICKET TO PARADISE (TBC): Fri 17:00 18:05 20:25; Sat & Sun 13:25 18:15 20:30; Mon 15:30 17:50 20:05; Tue 14:40 16:55 18:10 20:25; Wed 15:40 17:50 20:25; Thu 15:40 17:50 19:40.

KIDS CLUB: LIGHTYEAR (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: THE INVITATION (15): Thu 15:00.