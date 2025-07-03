Head Uptown for Billy Joel celebration in Nottingham

Elio Pace and his band present The Billy Joel Songbook

The magical sounds of Billy Joel will fill the Theatre Royal in Nottingham next year when it hosts a hit show celebrating the legendary artist.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band will bring The Billy Joel Songbook to the venue on Tuesday March 3.

The show pays homage to one of the most popular musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th century, transporting the audience through a catalogue of Joel’s music. Elio and his band will perform more than 30 hits, including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

Elio himself has received high praise, with Queen’s Brian May saying that “Elio rocks” and Huey Lewis hailing him as “tremendou – I'm a big fan.”

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.