Hear 'Queen of the West End' Kerry Ellis in Mansfield

Kerry Ellis's credits include Cats, Miss Saigon and Chess

She’s known as the Queen of the West End – and theatregoers in Mansfield will be able to hear her up close when Kerry Ellis sings at the Palace Theatre later this year.

From My Fair Lady to We Will Rock You, from Les Miserables to Wicked, in both the West End and on Broadway, Ellis has starred in musical theatre’s biggest roles, making shows her own and earning her numerous awards. Her list of credits is remarkable and also includes Oliver!, Cats, Miss Saigon, Chess, The War Of The Worlds, and Anything Goes, among many others.

She has recorded four studio albums and toured the world both as a solo artist and with her friend Sir Brian May from Queen. And now the star who grew up admiring musical theatre icons Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand is looking back on her illustrious career.

Singing songs from the biggest musicals and telling stories about how she came to play roles, this is an opportunity to see and hear the West End’s biggest hits in a very intimate setting on a tour of the UK.

Kerry Ellis comes to the venue on September 17. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.