Hear the 'flame-thrower' voice of Beth Hart in Nottingham

'Knows exactly what she is doing': Beth Hart (photo: Rocky Roode)

The raw and soulful energy of Beth Hart will fill the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham next year.

With a career marked by critical acclaim and countless accolades, Hart’s music has captivated audiences worldwide, earning her top spots on the Billboard Blues charts and performances at venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and London's Royal Albert Hall.

She has collaborated with legends aplenty – her latest album features Slash from Guns N’ Roses – traversed the globe, topped the Billboard Blues charts six times, gone double platinum and had a string of top 10-charting albums across Europe, as well as top 30 Official Billboard US-charting albums, and surpassed 600 million streaming figures and counting.

Mojo said she “wields her voice like an earth-scorching flame-thrower” and “shows no trepidation finding the right balance between gusto and good taste”. Blues Matters wrote of her: “Hart as a writer and performer knows exactly what she is doing and her songs are often deeply personal memories put to music, revealing, raw and emotional.”

Beth Hart plays in Nottingham on May 18. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.